Young activists meet in Ajman to discuss climate change strategies

Speakers aged between 12 and 16 share ideas and highlight best practices from their respective countries

Image Credit: supplied
Shaikh Dr Abdul Aziz Bin Ali Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi with the young climate ambassadors at the conference in Ajman.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Young climate ambassadors and future leaders from different countries met in Ajman on Thursday to discuss climate change challenges and solutions.

Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman organised an international roundtable conference for the 21 future leaders on the topic of climate change on Thursday in line with its continuous advocacy on sustainability.

Shaikh Dr Abdul Aziz Bin Ali Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the Ajman ruling family who is known as the Green Shaikh, inaugurated the conference along with Sumair Tariq, managing director of R Hotels and other officials.

The speakers, aged between 12 and 16 years, shared their insights and best practices that are being carried out by their respective countries to address the pressing subject.

Aitzaz Hamdani, the youth representative from Pakistan, highlighted the energy situation in his home country and said that Pakistan is engaged in many renewable energy projects, including wind mill projects in Sindh province. He also said that many villages are getting solar panels in the upper Punjab province.

Another youth speaker, Noora Al Muhairi from the UAE, lauded the UAE government for its many green projects to meet the energy needs of the future. She urged the public to adopt new technology and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Ten-year-old Mario Gianni Garcia from Spain said that the people in his hometown are carrying out many eco-friendly activities that “will create positive impact in the long run”.

Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster General Manager at Ramada, said engaging the youth in serious issues like climate change is important as they are the future.

“We aim to put together all the resolutions and suggestions pointed out in this conference and give it in the form of a white paper to all the respective consulates and embassies of the countries represented in this conference,” Hamdani told Gulf News.

“As our future leaders, we are placing our trust in them; we hope that they will grow up to become environmental advocates to spread awareness, act on the issue of climate change, and serve as role models of their generation.”

