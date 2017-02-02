Mobile
UAE-wide trip of electric cars ends

10 cars arrive at The Sustainable City after setting off on Monday

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Sustainable City (TSC), billed as “the first Net Zero Energy city in Dubai and the Middle East’s first operational sustainable community” on Wednesday welcomed the first Emirates Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) after its journey across the UAE.

The four-day EVRT began at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab on Monday and ended on Wednesday with a grand finale at TSC.

The EVRT saw a convoy of over 10 electric vehicles cover a total of 7,000km of terrain across the UAE, showcasing electric vehicle (EV) technology and supporting the region’s clean-tech innovations.

Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, the real estate company behind TSC, said: “[TSC] is completely aligned with Dubai’s Green Economy Vision and UAE Vision 2021, and we have made great efforts to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and encourage the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future. We have introduced electric cars for residents, which can be recharged at stations throughout the city, provide ease of transport within TSC, and ensure zero carbon emissions.”

The EVRT grand finale included electric vehicle activities, including workshops, a conference, and a parade where UAE electric vehicle owners joined the main convoy and showcased more innovative cars. A tour of TSC also offered attendees a glimpse into the “world’s leading sustainable development”.

Saeed added, “The eco-friendly villas’ orientation and solar power roofs will help reduce energy consumption and electricity bills by 50 per cent.”

Spread over five million square feet, TSC’s phase one comprises a residential complex of five clusters, with each cluster containing 100 villas, five playgrounds, a central wind tower, and a parking lot that is shaded from the sun. The site is also home to a community mall, a central green area with 11 biodomes, cycling and jogging tracks, an equestrian centre, and a green community mosque.

