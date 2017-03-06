Sultan launches greening campaign

The second phase of the plantation campaign for the Al Muntather protected area in Al Bataeh was launched yesterday (Monday) by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.The campaign, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), saw the participation of students from schools in the Central Region.WAM

Sharjah: The second phase of the plantation campaign for the Al Muntather protected area in Al Bataeh was launched on Monday by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The campaign, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), saw the participation of students from schools in the Central Region. Dr Shaikh Sultan called on students to preserve the environment, and stressed the importance of participating in plantation campaigns. Speaking with the students, Dr Shaikh Sultan also emphasised the importance of the role of agriculture and increasing the number of green areas due to their positive effect on health and daily life, and also benefit future generations. More than 1,800 volunteers participated in the campaign, planting more than 5,000 lotus jujbe and ghaf trees. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA, said that the goal of the plantation campaign is to reflect the directives of Shaikh Sultan to preserve the environment in protected areas and the wilderness, and emphasise the role of social responsibility in this regard. “The campaign also aims to raise awareness on positive actions that benefit the environment,” added Al Suwaidi.