Sharjah forum to discuss steps to protect vultures

It will develop a Regional Red List assessment of trees of Arabian Peninsula, discuss vulture conservation efforts

Image Credit: Courtesy: EPAA
Vultures are among the most important species of migratory birds.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: More than 100 international experts and researchers from around the world are expected to be in Sharjah next week to discuss the protection of the species of vulture in the Arabian Peninsula.

The 18th International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity will be held at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife from February 6 to 9, featuring international participants.

Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the four-day workshop will discuss ways to conserve the endangered species of vulture and other species from extinction. Vultures are among the most important species of migratory birds.

This year, the forum will develop a Regional Red List assessment of the trees of the Arabian Peninsula, discuss international vulture conservation efforts, the protection programmes and the biodiversity conservation strategies

The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

According to the EPAA, Sharjah hopes to boost its role in consolidating principles of sustainable biodiversity, as Sharjah’s protected areas are home to old mangrove trees and rare species of birds.

“We are striving to conserve many species of animals and birds, and create breeding areas in the protected habitats in accordance with UAE regulations,” said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the Environment and Protected Area Authority in Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi added that Sharjah implemented a series of laws prohibiting the hunting of migratory birds on route from East Asia to West Europe during migration. “Such laws will put an end to the hunting of the vulture and other migratory birds and ensure breeding, as the vulture plays a significant role in keeping our ecosystem clean and balanced,” she said.

The EPAA has also opened Wasit Wetland Centre in Wasit Nature Reserve to help raise community awareness on the threatened species.

— The writer is an intern at Gulf News

