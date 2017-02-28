Reef balls make good marine habitat

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Reef balls make good marine habitat

Eco-friendly artificial reefs that are known to boost fish stocks encouraged under new environmental ministry decree

Gulf News
 

Dubai: New regulations to boost fish stocks by building eco-friendly artificial reefs were issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The latest step to improve underwater habitat come on the heels of a series of efforts in recent years by the ministry to safeguard against falling numbers of Gulf fish stocks due to overfishing and natural swings in population.

Recent steps include limiting harvest seasons of certain fish species to non-spawning periods, banning shark finning and ensuring that only licenced watercraft known to the government are allowed to fish in local waters.

Ministerial Decision No (103) of 2017 now promotes deploying eco-friendly reef balls in the sea as “the safest and most effective way to create sustainable marine reef habitats,” said the ministry in a statement.

Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The decision follows the directives of our wise leadership to seek innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges in line with the UAE’s economic growth. It aims to safeguard the sustainability of living aquatic resources — one of the most prominent strategic objectives of the ministry and a key element of the UAE Vision 2021 — as well as to enhance fish stocks in UAE waters and protect the country’s natural and civilisational heritage.”

“The move aligns with our efforts to preserve the marine environment while promoting food security and sustainability of local production in cooperation with the concerned government agencies and strategic partners from the private sector.”

The new decree allows government agencies, scientific research entities, universities and fishermen’s cooperative societies as well as individual fishermen registered with the ministry to build artificial reefs.

Whether for the purpose of scientific research, to promote environment-friendly fishing or simply to protect marine life, those interested in building artificial reefs must first apply for a licence, submitting a set of documents including a map of the proposed site. Materials used to produce the reef balls must comply with the accredited specifications.

Mimicking natural reefs, the reef balls quickly attract a wide variety of marine organisms such as algae, corals, molluscs, crustaceans and fish, and become permanent additions to the aquatic environment. While it takes about five years for the balls to develop into full-fledged reef systems, growth is already visible after a few weeks.

The ministerial decision prohibits building artificial reefs in areas within three nautical miles of the shore as well as in marine reserves and near state-owned islands.

Areas of government authorities, scientific research bodies, military installations, oil exploration, oil and gas pipelines, telecommunications, inland waters such as lakes and creeks, shipping lanes and natural coral reefs are also off limits.

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

First look: Dubai's flower-like solar gear
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays