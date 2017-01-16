Li a strong votary of renewable energy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Li a strong votary of renewable energy

Lifetime Achievement winner played a prominent role in drafting China’s energy policies

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Li Junfeng
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Li Junfeng has been an ever presence in China’s energy policy for the last 30 years. He currently serves as the director-general of the National Centre of Climate Change Strategy and Research, one of several posts he has held.

Junfeng career spans back all the way to 1982 when he joined the Energy Research Institute of the National Development and Reform Commission as a senior research follow, with his work concentrated in the fields of climate, energy, and policy.

His wife Dong Luying collected the life achievement award on his behalf.

Junfeng has been a strong advocate for using renewable energy sources rather than traditional ones such as coal — a position he has strongly voiced for several years. Junfeng has also played a prominent role in drafting some of China’s main energy policies, such as the Renewable Energy Law that passed in 2005, with the legislation calling for more action in the field of renewable technologies.

Junfeng’s work has also extended beyond China — he has helped with renewable energy projects with groups such as the Global Environmental Facility, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme.

More from Environment

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Bee’ah offers chance to win by recycling
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon