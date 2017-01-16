Li a strong votary of renewable energy
Abu Dhabi: Li Junfeng has been an ever presence in China’s energy policy for the last 30 years. He currently serves as the director-general of the National Centre of Climate Change Strategy and Research, one of several posts he has held.
Junfeng career spans back all the way to 1982 when he joined the Energy Research Institute of the National Development and Reform Commission as a senior research follow, with his work concentrated in the fields of climate, energy, and policy.
His wife Dong Luying collected the life achievement award on his behalf.
Junfeng has been a strong advocate for using renewable energy sources rather than traditional ones such as coal — a position he has strongly voiced for several years. Junfeng has also played a prominent role in drafting some of China’s main energy policies, such as the Renewable Energy Law that passed in 2005, with the legislation calling for more action in the field of renewable technologies.
Junfeng’s work has also extended beyond China — he has helped with renewable energy projects with groups such as the Global Environmental Facility, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme.