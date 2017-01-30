Mobile
Integrated system developed to deal with environmental issues

UAE is qualified to respond successfully to climate change and protection of the environment

Image Credit:
Courtesy Dubai Media office twitterDr. Thani Mohammad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Mona Al Merri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE is working on developing an integrated system to deal with environmental and climate changes with an aim to preserve natural resources for the generations to come.

Dr. Thani Mohammad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the nation is developing sustainable infrastructure and adopting the use of green technologies, particularly clean and renewable energy to ensure the sustainability and protection of the environment and reduce negative impacts of climate changes on various economic sectors.

During a session with the official organised by Dubai Government’s Media Office, Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE has all the fundamentals and potential that qualify it to respond successfully to climate change and the protection of the environment, while pressing ahead with its drive of economic development.”

The National Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on February 4, will adopt the slogan “Sustainable production and Consumption” over the next three years.

Al Zeyoudi said, “The UAE Food Bank, which was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the ‘Year of Giving’ initiatives, is a good step in the right direction to rationalise food consumption and reduce the rate of food wastage that causes the depletion of UAE resources.”

He pointed out that it was estimated that 60 to 70 per cent of food produced and imported in the GCC is wasted every year, an extremely high rate compared to the global average of 30 per cent. This exemplified the importance of this initiative in correcting this erroneous consumer behaviour.

“The UAE can make the best use of opportunities available to contribute to building a more sustainable and happier future for generations to come, especially since the UAE has been adopting the concept as a lifestyle through the optimal and sustainable use of scarcely available resources,” the minister said.

The ministry aimed to address pressing environmental issues in a manner that ensures maintaining economic growth and protecting the cultural legacy through an ambitious comprehensive action plan, he added.

It also continued to lay the foundations to deal with all issues on both the national and global levels, taking into consideration the latest developments, Al Zeyoudi said.

The event touched on the green economy adopted by the UAE and the achievements it made in the field of renewable energy over the past five years.

The minister underlined that four nuclear power plants would become operational by 2021, which would ensure that a large portion of the UAE’s energy demands are met.

