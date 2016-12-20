EEG collects 110 tonnes of waste

Dubai: The numbers are in from UAE’s largest environmental clean up and they’re impressive.

Organisers Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) of the 15th edition of the Clean-Up UAE campaign say it all comes down to the hard work of 125,536 volunteers this year.

The total nationwide waste and recyclable collection by EEG that ended on December 15 pulled in 110 tonnes of waste.

The 10-day clean-up drive was organised across 146 locations in all seven emirates — Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah — as well as the city of Al Ain, Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan and the Western Region.

Equipped with biodegradable trash bags, cotton re-usable gloves, T-shirts, and caps, volunteers scattered across various sites in the UAE to collect waste.

Now in its 15th year, the campaign not only helps maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the community but also includes recycling as its integral part to promote environmental sustainability, said the EEG, a Dubai-based non-governmental organisation committed to greening the country.

Habiba Al Marashi, chairperson of EEG, welcomed the outstanding numbers following the UAE’s largest singular environment clean up.

“The 15th edition of the Clean-Up UAE campaign is one of the country’s most successful initiatives on community engagement and reflects our keenness to protect the environment. The campaign complements the vision of our wise leadership to keep the UAE environment safe, healthy and flourishing for the present and the future generations. Our activities ensure that we live in a healthy environment and breathe clean air,” Al Marashi said.

In 2017, the 16th EEG annual clean up will be run under a different theme, ‘Together for a Better Environment’, Al Marashi said.