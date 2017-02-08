Dubai Municipality saves 60% energy by fixing LED lamps

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has achieved 60 per cent of energy savings after replacing the ordinary lighting with energy-saving LED lamps in its main offices and sites, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Jaber Al Ali, Director of the General Maintenance Department, said in a press release that the department completed the work of replacing the ordinary lighting with energy-saving LED lamps on many of our important sites.

These include the Used Cars Complex and the Fruits and Vegetables Market in Al Aweer, Creek Park, Municipality Clinic in Deira, Municipality Club Complex and 10 parks in different places.

“As a result of the replacement of old lighting with quality LED lamps, we have achieved an average savings of about 60 per cent,” he said.

The department has accomplished many other energy conservation projects that have a positive impact on the economic, environmental and health aspects. The projects were part of achieving the strategic plan of the department of rationalising electricity consumption.

Al Ali said the department has also used other techniques to rationalise the use of electricity, including the use of self-operating optical sensors to control lighting, which was used in the Municipality Staff Housing Compound in Al Muraqqabat and some other offices.

“In addition, we are using many other technologies while continuing the implementation of solar projects in many areas. The department has [also] given great importance to the issue of awareness and guidance in the operational areas because of its positive impact in the good operation of facilities and technical systems,” he said.

Al Ali said the department has already prepared and implemented an awareness plan as it held awareness workshops for workers to save energy, in addition to preparing incentive competitions on a quarterly basis in this area.

“We have also published posters, guidance and awareness advertisements on rationalisation of electricity and water on many of the municipality sites and promoted energy-saving illuminations and distributed them to our external customers, in addition to participating in many activities, events and seminars in the field.”