Dewa recognised for offsetting emissions

UN honours Dewa, Dubai Carbon for efforts in reducing emissions during Earth Hour

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) recently received the official Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) cancellation certificate for offsetting emissions during the Earth Hour 2016.

The certificate was issued by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to Dewa, which achieved the feat in cooperation with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence (DCCE).

According to Dubai Carbon, the CERs attained by the 13 megawatt first phase of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park were used to offset both direct and indirect carbon emissions from the Earth Hour 2016 event, which was organised by Dewa.

