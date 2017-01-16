Carbon emissions beginning to level off, top official says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Carbon emissions beginning to level off, top official says

Mohammad Bin Zayed opens Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the capital

  • Delegates at the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week eventImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • Delegates at the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week eventImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The world is reaching a historic milestone in managing carbon emissions, a top energy official said in the capital.

“For the first time in the industrial age, carbon emissions are levelling off and even starting to drop. This is an achievement of historic proportions,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and chairman of Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company.

“In this new era, renewable energies and hydrocarbons enjoy a truly symbiotic relationship. While some may see the world divided between new and traditional, we believe that both sectors must work hand in hand,” he added.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2017, which was held in the capital on Monday. Hosted by Masdar, the events of the week include the World Future Energy Summit, the International Water Summit, and the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy among others.

The event was opened by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kazakhstan, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE, under leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is continuing in the footsteps of the framework set by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who put the UAE on the path for achieving sustainable development, and economic and social prosperity through this award, which carries the late UAE founder’s name.

Shaikh Mohammad said that today we celebrate the success of a vision by working on rationalising energy and water on a wider scale to include more people around the world. He said that this will help offer more opportunities to boost levels of education, health, women empowerment, supporting children and the needy all around the world.

Shaikh Mohammad added that the aspirations and efforts of Zayed Future Energy Prize, as well as the way it strives to encourage others to extend a hand and empower others around the world, complements the humanitarian dimension of the Year of Giving initiative, which was launched by Shaikh Khalifa.

Shaikh Mohammad praised the efforts of the winners, which include individuals, institutions and schools. He said that these efforts embody the meaning of generosity as they strive to achieve a positive impact, innovation, leadership and a long-term vision to thwart current challenges and seize future opportunities.

“Within the last 40 years, the production of energy increased by 250 per cent, while carbon emissions in the last century were four times higher than in all past periods with human civilisation. We urgently need [the active development and deployment of] safe energy that shall not increase global temperatures by more than two degrees Celsius,” Nazarbayev said.

On a positive note, Dr Al Jaber said that the cost of wind energy has decreased by one-third while the cost of solar has already fallen by half.

More than 35,000 people are expected to attend the events of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week until January 21, including its conferences, forums, workshops and craft fair.

 

Winners of Zayed Future Energy Prize

Schools category

Oceania:
Huanville Highschool, Australia - W

Asia
Green School Bali, Indonesia - W

Africa
Starehe Girls Centre and School, Kenya- W

Europe
Belvedere College, Ireland - W

Americas
Unidad Educativa Sagrado Corazon 4, Bolivia - W

Not for profit category

Practical Action, UK – W

Small and Medium Enterprise category

Sonnen, Germany – W

Large Corporation

GE - USA

Lifetime achievement award

Li Junfeng

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
World Future Energy Summit
follow this tag on MGNWorld Future Energy Summit
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Oil Company
Masdar
follow this tag on MGNMasdar

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
World Future Energy Summit
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGN
 

Winners of Zayed Future Energy Prize

Read More

Also In Environment

Bee’ah offers chance to win by recycling
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon