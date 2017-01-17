Mobile
Bee’ah offers chance to win by recycling

Reverse Vending Machines will print receipts eligible for monthly prize draws

Image Credit:
Bee'ah Rewards Machine being utilised by a visitorCOURTESY Bee'ah
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah’s environmental management company Bee’ah has launched Bee’ah Rewards to reward UAE residents for their recycling efforts.

The initiative, launched at Abu Dhabi’s World Future Energy Summit (WFES), offers chances to win holiday packages, Apple TVs, iPads, Nespresso machines and much more.

Bee’ah Rewards will run in conjunction with the Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) that connect consumers to the rewards system.

Participants will be able to deposit plastic bottles and aluminium cans using RVMs that are placed in malls, government institutions, universities and airports in select locations of Sharjah and Dubai.

Once the recyclables have been deposited, the RVMs print receipts with a unique bar code. The user will then use the Bee’ah rewards tab in the Bee’ah mobile application to create an account and enter the receipt codes they collect. The monthly winners will be selected through a random draw and announced on Bee’ah’s social media accounts.

The programme aims to raise awareness about the positive impact of recycling on society and the role it plays in protecting the environment.

Khalid Al Huraimel, Group CEO, Bee’ah, said: “Bee’ah Rewards shows our full commitment and dedication towards CSR initiatives. This programme incentivises environmental responsibility, which will increase recycling levels and spread environmental awareness in the community. We are confident that our long-term vision and determination will drive the UAE towards environmental sustainability for future generations.”

With the introduction of Bee’ah Rewards, the company is confident of increasing the recycling rates exponentially in the short and long term as the programme grows in scale. “The role of each and every individual is critical to positive environmental change in the UAE. While we continue to lead the movement towards environmental sustainability, we call upon all residents and corporate entities to support this new initiative and secure a green future for everyone,” said Al Huraimel.

Box

Recycle and win

Deposit plastic bottles and aluminium cans in RVM (Reverse Wending Machine)

Take RVM-printed receipts with a unique bar code

Use the Bee’ah rewards tab in the Bee’ah mobile application to create an account and enter the receipt code

Monthly winners selected through a random draw announced on Bee’ah’s social media accounts

