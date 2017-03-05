27 tonnes of waste removed in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

27 tonnes of waste removed in Abu Dhabi

180 workers involved in municipality campaign

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer), and Al Jabir Contractors carried out a clean-up campaign targeting Al Mafraq Industrial involving the participation of 180 workers. During the campaign, more than 27 tonnes of hazardous waste were removed from the area including glass, plastic bottles, metal cans, paper, plastic bags, and other miscellaneous waste.

The municipality is keen to pursue its environmental mission of maintaining a clean environment free from all types of wastes, promoting the cleanliness among all community members, and educating all community members about the environmental hazards.

The drive is part of a campaign to ensure a superior quality of life and sustainable environment for the residents of Abu Dhabi, enhance the principles of cooperation and team efforts to show priority to environmental aspects across the nation. Such a drive will ensure the setting up of an appropriate mechanism that ensures compliance with environmental regulations and standards, and strike a balance with development requirements.

More from Environment

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Sultan launches greening campaign
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'