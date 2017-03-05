27 tonnes of waste removed in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer), and Al Jabir Contractors carried out a clean-up campaign targeting Al Mafraq Industrial involving the participation of 180 workers. During the campaign, more than 27 tonnes of hazardous waste were removed from the area including glass, plastic bottles, metal cans, paper, plastic bags, and other miscellaneous waste.

The municipality is keen to pursue its environmental mission of maintaining a clean environment free from all types of wastes, promoting the cleanliness among all community members, and educating all community members about the environmental hazards.

The drive is part of a campaign to ensure a superior quality of life and sustainable environment for the residents of Abu Dhabi, enhance the principles of cooperation and team efforts to show priority to environmental aspects across the nation. Such a drive will ensure the setting up of an appropriate mechanism that ensures compliance with environmental regulations and standards, and strike a balance with development requirements.