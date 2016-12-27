Woman’s severed thumb reattached

Rashid Hospital doctors re-implant thumb of woman after it was amputated while playing a game.

Dubai: A Dubai woman may want to give Rashid Hospital a big thumbs-up after surgeons successfully reattached one of her thumbs that was torn off during an innocent game of tug of war.

What started out as a fun gathering took a violent turn after a women in her late 20s watched as her thumb was torn off by the rope.

Dr Khalid Al Awadi, Head of the Hand Unit at Rashid Hospital, said the woman came to the hospital two weeks ago in shock and pain.

“She said her friends told her that wrapping the rope around her finger and pulling hard would be more effective in the game. After she wrapped her fingers around the rope, her friends suddenly pulled the rope which caused her thumb to be fully amputated,” he said.

Al Awadi said that she was immediately sent to the operational theatre and was operated on by Dr Hamed Badawi, consultant hand surgeon, and Dr Ehab Al Dlyami, specialist hand surgeon at Rashid Hospital.

“The surgery, which took around six hours was a success. The doctors fixed the thumb with a metal wire and repaired the nerves and muscles. After the thumb heals, which will take around six weeks, the metal wire will be removed,” he said.

Al Awadi said the patient will be able to move her fingers once the wire is removed and the patient undergoes physiotherapy.