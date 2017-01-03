Woman crashes 4x4 vehicle into Al Ain shop, injures 1
Dubai: A customer was left with minor injuries after a 4x4 vehicle smashed into the window of a mobile phone shop in the city of Al Ain.
The accident occurred on Monday morning along Oud Al Touba Street, which resulted in damage to the shop’s premises and its goods.
According to Arab media reports, the woman driver accidentally ploughed into the shop while the owner and other customers jumped out of the way for safety.
This is not the first incident of a car crashing into a shop, as various accidents have been reported recently across the country.
In December 2016, a man was killed and another person was left in critical condition after a car crashed into a money exchange in Sharjah.
Colonel Ahmad Bin Darwish, director of Sharjah’s Central Region, advised motorists to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid distractions while driving in order to prevent such accidents from taking place.
In November 2016, two people in Fujairah were left with minor injuries after a vehicle ploughed through the shop window of a bakery. The driver claimed to have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pad.