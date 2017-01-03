Woman crashes 4x4 vehicle into Al Ain shop, injures 1

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman crashes 4x4 vehicle into Al Ain shop, injures 1

A customer was left with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a mobile phone shop

 

Dubai: A customer was left with minor injuries after a 4x4 vehicle smashed into the window of a mobile phone shop in the city of Al Ain.

The accident occurred on Monday morning along Oud Al Touba Street, which resulted in damage to the shop’s premises and its goods.

According to Arab media reports, the woman driver accidentally ploughed into the shop while the owner and other customers jumped out of the way for safety.   

This is not the first incident of a car crashing into a shop, as various accidents have been reported recently across the country.

In December 2016, a man was killed and another person was left in critical condition after a car crashed into a money exchange in Sharjah.

Colonel Ahmad Bin Darwish, director of Sharjah’s Central Region, advised motorists to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid distractions while driving in order to prevent such accidents from taking place.

In November 2016, two people in Fujairah were left with minor injuries after a vehicle ploughed through the shop window of a bakery. The driver claimed to have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pad.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGNFujairah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

3 Emiratis die in road crash in Saudi Arabia
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject