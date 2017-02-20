Mobile
Watch: German fighter jets intercept plane from India

Plane loses communications to ATC, prompting German authorities to deploy fighter jets

 

Dubai: A video has emerged capturing the whole recent mid-air scare involving German fighter planes and a Jet Airways flight.

The footage, which lasts a little over six minutes and taken by a pilot of a British plane, showed two jets from the German Air Force escorting flight 9W118 which was on its way to Heathrow, London from Mumbai, India on Thursday.

The plane had accidentally lost communications with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) while flying over German airspace after a crew member reportedly tuned in a wrong radio frequency.

Unable to contact the plane, which was carrying 330 travellers, the German Air Force was prompted to deploy its Typhoon jets.

Jet Airways

“Contact between Jet Airways flight 9W 118 from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow Airport and the local ATC was briefly lost while flying over German airspace. Communication was safely restored within a few minutes,” the airline said in a statement.

“As a precaution, the German Air Force deployed its aircraft to ensure the safety of the flight and its guests. The flight with 330 guests and 15 crew subsequently landed at London.”

The whole mid-air drama was captured in a video taken by a pilot of British Airways flight #BA2042 which was flying from Male to London Gatwick, according to Airlive. The video was posted on YouTube on Monday and has gone viral since.

Germany is one of the few countries in the world that operates Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, a twin-engine jet designed for air operations. The United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, Austria and Italy also have Typhoons in their fleet.

NEWS Jet Airways #9W118 to London Heathrow was intercepted by German Typhoon jets last Thursday. More: https://t.co/7ZWN507oYF pic.twitter.com/ZofERNuAnI

