Watch: 'Flying’ fireman tackles fire in Dubai

Dubai Civil Defence launches innovative firefighting service called Dolphin

 

Dubai: It’s a scene reminiscent of an action movie: a man aboard a jet ski speeds by and moments later soars above water to tackle a burning car on the bridge.

The scene was from a video released recently by the Dubai Civil Defence to mark the launch of a new innovative firefighting service called Dolphin.

The new service equips the city's firemen and first responders with water jetpacks to combat fires that are difficult to access, such as those on bridges, boats or buildings along the coast.

Jetpacks have been around for quite some time, but it's only very recently when it hit the mainstream, enthralling water sport fans around the world. But while it's widely known among thrill-seekers, it's now becoming a vital tool for emergency responders.

The jetpacks can reportedly propel Dubai's firemen 3,000 feet above water, or soar to a height higher than Burj Khalifa, enabling them to reach high rises that can’t be easily accessed by helicopters, construction cranes and other firefighting equipment, ultimately cutting down the response time during emergencies.

 

