Video: Fire breaks out at Ajman hospital

Ajman A very minor incident of fire occurred on Wednesday at the Thumbay Hospital, formerly known as GMC hospital, in Ajman, which was brought under control with the assistance of fire and safety department of the hospital in less than ten minutes.

In addition, the fire and safety authorities of the Ajman emirate were also informed as per the protocol after smoke from the signboard was witnessed by the security team at 6:50pm on Wednesday evening.

The minor fire, which broke out on the “logo of the signboard” and not the “emergency unit” (as mentioned in reports) of the hospital, was caused due to short-circuit on the neon-board logo, owing to heavy humidity and fog.

There was no evacuation of the emergency unit conducted, nor any damage was reported to the hospital, its operations, its employees and patients.

The company has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its employees, its patients and the hospital is fully operational.

EARLIER REPORT:

Ajman: A fire broke out at Thumbay Hospital (formerly GMC Hospital) in Ajman on Wednesday night.

Part of the hospital's emergency section was damaged in the blaze, an official at Ajman Civil Defence told Gulf News.

Footage from fire at Thumbay Hospital in #Ajman. No injuries reported, emergency section closed. More details to follow ... pic.twitter.com/47aCRwewU0 — Gulf News (@gulf_news) December 28, 2016

(Video credit: Saeed Hilal, witness)

The fire broke out at 10.30pm and also damaged a billboard.

Firefighters from Ajman civil defence headquarters brought the blaze under control quickly.

“We immediately took the necessary precautions in the adjacent area in order to prevent it spreading,” an official said.

The emergency section was evacuated and closed as a precaution.

Another area of the hospital has been allocated to receive emergency cases.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There were no reports of casualties.