Unlicensed motorist crashes car, killed in RAK

The 35-year-old man attempted to overtake a car by driving on the wrong side of a two-way road

Image Credit: Supplied
For illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: An unlicensed motorist was killed after driving on the wrong direction of a two-way road, before colliding into oncoming traffic.

The 35-year old driver was also driving a car without a license plate, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Police said the fatal accident occurred on Wednesday at around 3.30pm at the Hamraniyah area near Fatima Bint Mubarak school, located to the south of Ras Al Khaimah city.

In a statement, Lt Col Osama Abdullah Al Mutawea, acting chief of Daqdaqa police station, said: “The accident took place when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. He then drove in the opposite direction, and was surprised to find himself faced with a heavy truck driven that was driving towards him.”

Lt Col Al Mutawea said that the victim lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the heavy truck, which was driven by an African driver.

“The victim was also driving a 40-year-old passenger, who managed to make it out of the accident alive,” he said.

Police reports showed that the victim sustained serious injuries and fractures all over his body, and due to excessive bleeding, died in an ambulance on the way to Saqr Hospital.

While the victim’s vehicle was written-off, the truck driver survived with minor injuries and his vehicle received minor damages.

