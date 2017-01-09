Mobile
Two teenagers rescued from drowning off Sharjah

One of the teenager still in critical condition as police warn beachgoers

The Al Khan beach in Sharjah
Image Credit: Gulf News
Police urged beachgoers to avoid going to the sea during unstable weather.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The maritime team rescued two teenagers from drowning off Al Hamriya beach in Sharjah on Sunday, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News on Monday.

The Egyptian teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were admitted in the ICU of Khalifa Hospital in Ajman, police said.

Khalifa Hospital officials said that one of the boys is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

Police said increase in such incidents indicated that people were not following beach safety instructions.

The police urged beachgoers to avoid going to the sea during unstable weather and be cautious while swimming, particularly during high tide, and avoid prohibited areas.

Sharjah
