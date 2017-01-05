Two jaywalkers killed in Sharjah
Sharjah: Two Asian men died in separate run-over accidents in Sharjah this week, according to police.
One person who was not carrying any ID card on him died was run over while crossing a road from an undesignated area in Al Majaz area on January 2.
The second pedestrian was killed on January 4 while he was crossing Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. He also tried to cross the highway from an undesignated area.
The drivers of the cars involved in the accident were taken into custody for questioning.