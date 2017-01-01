Mobile
Two Emiratis killed in Saudi Arabia

Nasser Al Menhali and Sulaiman Al Sayyari met with fatal road accident on their way back to UAE

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Two young Emiratis have been killed in a road traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.

They were returning to the UAE by road but met with the fatal accident before reaching the Saudi Arabia-UAE border.

One of the victims, Nasser Al Menhali, was the son of Major General Mohammad Bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali, assistant undersecretary of human resources and support services at the UAE Ministry of Interior. The other victim, Sulaiman Al Sayyari, was the official’s nephew.

Funeral prayers for the victims were held after Asr prayers at the Hamooda Bin Ali Mosque in Al Ain’s Al Jimi area. They were then buried at Al Foa’a graveyard.

