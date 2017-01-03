Mobile
Three Emiratis killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Victims’ vehicle crashed into a truck on a highway

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Three Emirati men were killed and a fourth critically injured in an accident on Tuesday after their vehicle crashed into a truck on a highway in Al Ahsa governorate in Saudi Arabia.

The fourth passenger, sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, sustained severe injuries. The Asian truck driver also sustained injuries.

Three Saudi ambulance teams belonging to the Saudi Red Crescent were dispatched to the accident site and an Al Ahsa police team carried out an investigation. The injured were transported to Al Jafar City Hospital, located east of Al Ahsa governorate.

The bodies of the victims were transported to Abu Dhabi.

The accident happened on Al Aqeer–Al Jasha Highway, 20km from Al Aqeer beach.

