Smart ambulance launched in Dubai

Vehicle equipped with a hydraulics-based stretcher to transport overweight patients

Image Credit: Courtesy: DCAS
The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS)has introduced a special ambulance equipped with a smart stretcher to carry overweight patients.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched a special ambulance equipped with a smart stretcher to carry overweight patients.

The stretcher, made in the US, can be operated with the click of a button, Khalifa Bin Drai, executive director of DCAS said. A hydraulic system allows paramedics to manipulate it to suit a patient’s body structure.

The ambulance also contains machines to diagnose a patient automatically and transfer the information to the hospital in order to give the doctor data before arrival.

“The ambulance has live cameras to show doctors what the paramedics did. The vehicle also contains equipment used to revive heart attack patients,” Bin Drai added.

