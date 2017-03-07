Smart ambulance launched in Dubai
Dubai: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched a special ambulance equipped with a smart stretcher to carry overweight patients.
The stretcher, made in the US, can be operated with the click of a button, Khalifa Bin Drai, executive director of DCAS said. A hydraulic system allows paramedics to manipulate it to suit a patient’s body structure.
The ambulance also contains machines to diagnose a patient automatically and transfer the information to the hospital in order to give the doctor data before arrival.
“The ambulance has live cameras to show doctors what the paramedics did. The vehicle also contains equipment used to revive heart attack patients,” Bin Drai added.