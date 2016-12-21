Mobile
Sharjah Civil Defence warns against using generators inside the house

Police warn that gas-powered devices should never be kept running inside a house while residents are sleeping

Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Civil Defence
Lt Col Sami Khamis Al Naqbi | Director-general of Sharjah Civil Defence
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of three men on Tuesday here prompted a Sharjah Civil Defence senior official to warn on Wednesday against sleeping in any enclosed space in which a petrol generator is running, describing it as a potential “slow death”.

The official warned that generators can deplete oxygen and slowly asphyxiate victims in as little as one hour because of the exhaust fumes.

The advisory comes after three men were found dead on Tuesday inside their accommodation in Al Qadisiyah area in Sharjah.

Police found the generator inside the house though by then the generator was out of gasoline.

generator

Carbon monoxide is a tasteless, colourless and odourless gas which binds with red blood cells, restricting the flow of oxygen which can lead to suffocation.

The three Pakistanis were working in different companies and, according to preliminary investigations, they inhaled carbon monoxide while sleeping.

Lieutenant Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director-general of Sharjah Civil Defence, explained during a press conference held at Sharjah Civil Defence headquarters on Wednesday morning how suffocation from toxic gases, such as carbon monoxide, can occur.

He urged people to stay safe by adhering to safety rules as some people use these kinds of generators when the electricity at the house might be cut off over unpaid bills, or the house is old and needs to be demolished.

In one case, Civi Defence were called to provide help to people who were trapped and suffocated inside a house due to the use of a generator.

When the Civil Defence arrived, they found numerous violations in the house which put people’s lives at risk. The residents connected the generator to the air-conditioner using poor quality wires.

Lt Col Al Naqbi explained that first aid should be used on any potential victim with CPR given in cases of anyone found unconscious.

He said, “Home electrical generators emit toxic exhaust just as a car engine does, so under no circumstances should you ever try running a generator [or any other engine-driven tool] inside your house, basement, attached garage, screened-in porch or any building where humans actually live and breathe — not even if you keep the doors and windows open.”

 

 

Keeping safe

* Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.

* A portable generator is an internal combustion engine that emits a deadly gas called carbon monoxide which is odourless and colourless, and you can be overcome if the generator is indoors.

* Be sure to place the generator outside where exhaust fumes will not enter enclosed spaces.

Source: Sharjah Police

