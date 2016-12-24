Seven injured in Jebel Jais car crash

The motorist lost control of the vehicle as he was on the downhill route.

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven Indian residents sustained moderate to serious injuries in a car crash on a mountain road in Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Al Jais on Friday evening.

An official at Ras Al Khaimah Police told Gulf News that the accident occurred when the driver of the car involved in the accident was driving down the mountainous road.

Police said the vehicle driven by the Indian motorist veered off the road and overturned on the mountain road.

The car rammed into the concrete barrier of the mountainous road.

Passengers were pulled out by a civil defence team from the vehicle. "All the passengers in the car, including the driver sustained moderate to serious injuries and fractures," a police official said.

All the injured transported to Sqar and Khalifa hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

Three critical cases were moved to the ICU of Khalifa hospital in Ras Al Khaimah and one of them was transported to Abu Dhabi. The case was referred to the traffic prosecution to complete legal procedure.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged all motorists and road users to take all precautions when driving in mountainous areas and to abide by traffic rules for their own safety and that of others.