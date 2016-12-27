Police probe mysterious death of man in Sharjah shop
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of an Indian man who was found dead in a shop located in Maysloon area in Sharjah on Tuesday morning, an official at Sharjah Police told Gulf News.
The 52-year-old man was found in dead in a shop in Maysloon area and the incident was reported to the police operations room.
The man had a deep wound in his body, said the official.
A police patrol, paramedics and a team from CID moved to the scene of the incident.
The body was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital and later to the forensic laboratory.