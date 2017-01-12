Motorist runs over mother, daughter in Sharjah

DANGER AHEAD: The new rule against jaywalkers in Abu Dhabi marks a change in the way courts will treat pedestrian deaths in the capital

Dubai: A mother and her five-year-old daughter are in intensive care after a motorist ran them over in Sharjah. The traffic accident occurred when the Arab woman, 28, and her child crossed the road from an undesignated area on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street. According to Sharjah Police, the incident occurred a few days ago, although the exact time and date were not disclosed. The operations room of Sharjah Police immediately dispatched an ambulance and a team of officers to the scene of the incident, and transferred the mother and daughter to Al Qasimi Hospital. The victims sustained serious injuries, including fractures and bruises to the head, nose, hands and knees, and are recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Jaywalking continues to be an issue in the emirate of Sharjah despite police launching several awareness campaigns throughout the year. Since May 2016, police have started issuing fines to boost safety on the roads. Lt Col Omran Bin Elan, head of inspection and traffic control section at Sharjah Police, previously told Gulf News that jaywalking is an offence and that violators are slapped with a Dh200 fine.