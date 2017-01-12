Motorist runs over mother, daughter in Sharjah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Motorist runs over mother, daughter in Sharjah

A five-year-old girl and her mother were crossing the road when they were hit by a car

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
DANGER AHEAD: The new rule against jaywalkers in Abu Dhabi marks a change in the way courts will treat pedestrian deaths in the capital
 

Dubai: A mother and her five-year-old daughter are in intensive care after a motorist ran them over in Sharjah.

The traffic accident occurred when the Arab woman, 28, and her child crossed the road from an undesignated area on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street.

According to Sharjah Police, the incident occurred a few days ago, although the exact time and date were not disclosed.

The operations room of Sharjah Police immediately dispatched an ambulance and a team of officers to the scene of the incident, and transferred the mother and daughter to Al Qasimi Hospital. 

The victims sustained serious injuries, including fractures and bruises to the head, nose, hands and knees, and are recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Jaywalking continues to be an issue in the emirate of Sharjah despite police launching several awareness campaigns throughout the year. Since May 2016, police have started issuing fines to boost safety on the roads.

Lt Col Omran Bin Elan, head of inspection and traffic control section at Sharjah Police, previously told Gulf News that jaywalking is an offence and that violators are slapped with a Dh200 fine.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year