Mother dies, child in critical condition after fall from Ajman building

Ajman: A 34-year-old Arab woman died while her 11-old-months boy is fighting for his life after they fell from a building in Ajman on Sunday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Jaber Al Shamisi, Director of Ajman Police Stations, said.

The mishap occurred when the mother was holding her son while she slipped off their 5th floor apartment window in Al Jazeera building in Al Nuaimyah area.

Police team and paramedics were sent to the scene of the incident after operations room received a call. They found the mother, identified as R.A.S. dead due to the impact of the fall while her son was in a critical condition with serious injuries. He was moved to Khalifa Hospital where he received treatment.

The police contacted the woman's husband who was working as manager of a company in Dubai. He told Police that they were married in 2015 in their country and he brought her on visit visa in the same year. She delivered her baby boy in Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah in February 2016.

He told police that he had gone to the Residency Department in Dubai to amend the visa status of his wife and son and then went to his work where he received the tragic news.

The husband who identified S.A.S told police that his wife suffered from depression and she received treatment at Khalifa Hospital in Ajman and the Central Private Hospital in Sharjah.

Police said that they found the door of the apartment locked from inside and no other person was present in the apartment at the time of the incident.

