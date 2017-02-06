Maid injured in RAK gas cylinder blast dies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Maid injured in RAK gas cylinder blast dies

23-year-old Rehima Rebo had sustained second and third-degree burns in the January 18 incident

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: An Ethiopian housemaid who sustained serious burns in a gas cylinder explosion at her employer’s residence in Ras Al Khaimah died in hospital, Gulf News has learnt.

The 23-year-old Rehima Rebo had sustained second and third-degree burns in the January 18 incident.

She was preparing lunch when the blast tore through her employer’s kitchen after a gas leak.

Rebo was rushed to Saqr Hospital, but was later moved to Al Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Rebo died a few week later.

An official at Al Saqr Hospital told Gulf News that a gas leak occurred in the kitchen and the house caught fire when Rebo tried to switch on the stove.

The body will be repatriated to Ethiopia as soon as all legal formalities and police investigations are completed.

This is the third incident of its kind with an Ethiopian housemaid.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Fires in Sharjah claimed 7 lives in 2016
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared