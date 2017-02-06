Maid injured in RAK gas cylinder blast dies
Sharjah: An Ethiopian housemaid who sustained serious burns in a gas cylinder explosion at her employer’s residence in Ras Al Khaimah died in hospital, Gulf News has learnt.
The 23-year-old Rehima Rebo had sustained second and third-degree burns in the January 18 incident.
She was preparing lunch when the blast tore through her employer’s kitchen after a gas leak.
Rebo was rushed to Saqr Hospital, but was later moved to Al Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi.
Rebo died a few week later.
An official at Al Saqr Hospital told Gulf News that a gas leak occurred in the kitchen and the house caught fire when Rebo tried to switch on the stove.
The body will be repatriated to Ethiopia as soon as all legal formalities and police investigations are completed.
This is the third incident of its kind with an Ethiopian housemaid.