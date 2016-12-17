Iron gate crushes girl to death in Fujairah
Fujairah: A seven-year-old Emirati girl died after the gate in her house fell on her on Saturday afternoon, Fujairah Police said.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saeed Al Hassani, acting director of Media and Public Relations Department in Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that the police operations room received call on Saturday around 2pm about an iron gate falling on a girl in Al Faseel area in Fujairah.
The girl, who was identified as N.Y.S., was closing the gate when it fell on her and killed her on the spot.
The girl was taken to Fujairah Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
“She suffered severe head injuries and was bleeding severely,” an official at Fujairah Hospital told Gulf News.
Fujairah Police said that a full investigation was under way into Saturday’s incident. The body has been handed over to the family for burial, which was to take place on Saturday at the Fujairah cemetery. Fujairah Police have urged the public to carry out periodic maintenance of gates to avoid such incidents.