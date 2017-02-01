Mobile
‘I thought I won’t be able to see my family’

Iraqi mother visiting Dubai questioned at airport as she rushed back to US after Trump ban

Gulf News
 

Dubai: “In my entire life, I had two major shocks — one is American invasion of Iraq and the second was Donald Trump’s visa ban,” said an Iraqi woman who was visiting her daughter in Dubai.

The 55-year-old green card-holder, who requested to be identified as Umm Ahmad, told Gulf News about her situation when she came to Dubai to visit her daughter for a month. She had to cut short her visit and tried to return to the US after she heard about the visa ban on nationals of seven Muslim countries, including Iraq.

Trump’s executive order last week issued a temporary ban on entry of nationals of Iraq, Libya, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

“I’m a mother of three — two sons and a daughter. My husband was a teacher in Baghdad. We arrived in the US in 2014 and got the green cards. I was on visit to my daughter who is a resident in Dubai. I was forced to cut (short) my trip last week when I heard about Trump’s decision,” Umm Ahmad told Gulf News.

She asked her daughter to book a flight and went back to her family in Houston. “It was a terrifying 16 hours all the way to the US and I was looking to my green card documents wondering if I could see my husband and two sons again. It was a painful period as nobody knew if I would be able to enter the country again or not,” she added.

She said the American Consulate in Dubai told her that she could enter the US again but she was scared of the screening at the airport. “When I arrived, an officer asked me to wait on the side when he saw my Iraqi passport and the green card. They took me to a room and started asking me when was the last time I visited Iraq and what I was doing in Dubai. After one hour, they allowed me to pass the gate to America. I was so happy when I saw my husband and two sons waiting me with flowers,” she said.

Umm Ahmad fled Iraq in 2012 when militias threatened her family and escaped to Jordan where she applied for a refugee status before entering the US in 2014.

