Fire guts food warehouses in Ajman
Ajman: A huge fire broke out at two warehouses in Ajman's industrial area on Wednesday afternoon, causing widespread damage, an official at the Ajman Civil Defence told Gulf News.
The fire broke out at 12pm, said Colonel Nasser Rashid Al Ziri, Director of Media and Public Relation at Ajman Civil Defence.
Firefighters from Ajman are working to battle the blaze, said official.
The warehouses affected by the fire were used for storing foodstuff. A rescue team has evacuated the warehouses and nearby buildings and has cordoned off the area.
Police patrols formed units to close down all roads leading to the warehouses, allowing firefighters and ambulance personnel to enter the area without obstruction thus leading to the fire being brought under control quickly, said Al Ziri