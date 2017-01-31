Fire breaks out at Sharjah spare parts shop

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fire breaks out at Sharjah spare parts shop

Cause of fire that destroyed shop in Sharjah Industrial Area 2 is still under investigation

Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali / Gulf News
Smoke rises from a fire in Sharjah Industrial Area 2.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: A fire broke out at a spare parts shop in Sharjah’s industrial area on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at about 2.4pm in Industria Area 2, Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqabi, Director-General of the emirate’s Civil Defence, said.

Firefighters from headquarters was involved in controlling the blaze.

“We immediately took the necessary precautions to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent shop,” Col Al Naqabi said.

“The fire gutted the shop”.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

There were no reports of casualties.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

One killed, two hurt in head-on collision
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis