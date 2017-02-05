Fire breaks out at Sharjah Airport Free Zone
Sharjah: A huge fire destroyed a warehouse in Sharjah Airport Free Zone on Sunday night.
The curtain warehouse, which is adjacent to Sharjah International Airport, was completely gutted by the blaze.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at 7.46pm.
Firefighters from Al Saja, Muwailh , Samnan and Al Mina worked to bring the blaze under control.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before they spread to nearby premises.
The main cause of the blaze will be examined by Sharjah Police forensic teams.
No injuries were reported.