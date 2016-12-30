Filipino man falls to death from 14th floor in Sharjah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Filipino man falls to death from 14th floor in Sharjah

Suicide suspected as police appeal to tenants to remain vigilant of their families in high-rise buildings

Image Credit: supplied
A 23-year-old Filipino man died after falling from the 14th-floor balcony of his apartment in Al Nahda on Friday afternoon
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: A 23-year-old Filipino man died after falling from the 14th-floor balcony of his apartment in Al Nahda on Friday afternoon, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News.

The police operations room received a call at 2.10pm as a witness told the police that a body was lying in a pool of blood near a building, a police officer said.

A team from Al Buhairah police station’s Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene.

By the time the police and the ambulance arrived on the scene, the man had died.

The body was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital, then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is believed that the man committed suicide.

A grocery store worker in the vicinity told Gulf News that though he had not seen the the body, he could hear the screams from some of the residents who saw the body.

Police have appealed to building owners and tenants to exercise strict caution in all buildings to be able to prevent such incidents.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Maritime rescue respond to 289 missions in 2016
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject