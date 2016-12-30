Filipino man falls to death from 14th floor in Sharjah

A 23-year-old Filipino man died after falling from the 14th-floor balcony of his apartment in Al Nahda on Friday afternoon

Sharjah: A 23-year-old Filipino man died after falling from the 14th-floor balcony of his apartment in Al Nahda on Friday afternoon, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News. The police operations room received a call at 2.10pm as a witness told the police that a body was lying in a pool of blood near a building, a police officer said. A team from Al Buhairah police station’s Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene. By the time the police and the ambulance arrived on the scene, the man had died. The body was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital, then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. It is believed that the man committed suicide. A grocery store worker in the vicinity told Gulf News that though he had not seen the the body, he could hear the screams from some of the residents who saw the body. Police have appealed to building owners and tenants to exercise strict caution in all buildings to be able to prevent such incidents.