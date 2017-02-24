English version of ‘Police Stories’ coming soon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

English version of ‘Police Stories’ coming soon

Fourth edition of the book including 25 stories by Dubai Police officers in Arabic will be ready in April

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An English version of ‘Police Stories’ is set to launch in the coming months, as part of a police initiative to turn crime episodes into stories that will thrill readers.

Inspired by crime novelist Agatha Christie, Dubai Police said they have issued three books titled ‘Police Stories’ already and will release the fourth book soon so the public can read crime stories written by Dubai Police officers.

Captain Abdullah Mohammad Al Saadi, Director of Sports, Social and Cultural Activities at Dubai Police Officers’ Club, said the police officers, taking a cue from what they observe in their daily lives, decided to give a go at fiction writing.

“We started a contest last year to select the best stories written by [our] officers and we choose 100 stories written by 100 officers. There are four [compilations] containing 25 stories in each edition. The stories are all in Arabic currently but there will be an English translation of the first edition which is expected to be released in the coming months to cater to the English-speaking readership,” Captain Al Saadi told Gulf News.

Following a suggestion in 2006 by an insider in the police force to have officers share their stories through fiction, Dubai Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Community Development, has released three books since 2008, each book representing a colour of the Emirati flag to lend the entire endeavour a national identity.

“The books aims to educate the public through exciting stories that hold an element of suspense. It will help highlight the officer’s role in enabling and upholding security across Dubai. We fight crime through education and reading,” Captain Al Saadi added.

When members of the public read the books, they will be able to ascertain how a crime occurs. “It is also useful for new police officers to be able to recall a story when they face a crime mystery,” he said.

Each book will be of 350 pages, and the fourth and final edition will be ready by April. The third edition was released in October 2015, during the 8th edition of the Dubai Police Book Exhibition.

Arabic versions of the first three compilations will be distributed for free through the Dubai Police stand at the Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature, taking place from March 3 to 11 at Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

The books also aim at being a reference tool for future students of criminal studies.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Emergencies

Woman fined three times in an hour in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free