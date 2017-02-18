Emirati youth was unarmed when shot in US

Saif Nasser Mubarak Al Ameri

Washington: The UAE Embassy in Washington D.C., in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, continues to closely follow the ongoing investigation into the painful incident that led to the death of Emirati student Saif Nasser Mubarak Al Ameri last December, the Embassy has said in a statement.

“Representatives of the UAE Embassy remain in close contact with investigators at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Attorney General's Office, and continue to emphasize the importance of a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation into this tragic event,” the embassy said.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has indicated that its investigation into the circumstances around this tragedy is ongoing. It also confirmed that Saif was unarmed at the time he was shot several times by a Hudson, Ohio police officer on December 4, 2016, it added.

“Saif, 26, was an Emirati graduate student studying law at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. In the days following this incident, members of the Case Western University community came together to honour Saif's life. We appreciate their moving demonstration of support, and are grateful for their efforts to commemorate Saif's legacy.”

“Embassy representatives remain in close contact with the Al Ameri’s family, and our thoughts and prayers remain with them. We will support the family in any way possible and we will continue to monitor the proceedings going forward,” the embassy added.

