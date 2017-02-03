Emirati house's ceiling collapses; 12 vehicles damaged as wind blows away scaffolding

Five vehicles were totally wrecked and seven others took moderate damage after scaffolding collapsed at an under-construction building in Ahman.

Ajman, Fujairah: An Emirati family was forced to evacuate their house after the ceiling collapsed due to bad weather on Friday, Gulf News has learnt.

Strong north-westerly winds lashed UAE's coastal areas on Friday, a phenomenon expected to continue ton Saturday.

The family was sheltered in a hotel at Qadfa neighbourhood of Fujairah.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saeed Al Hassani, Director of Media and Public Relations Department in Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that Community Police at Fujairah Police department, in collaboration with Fujairah Charity association, evacuated the Emirati family and put them up in a hotel near their house after the ceiling of their house collapsed.

Police provided the family with all the basic necessities.

He said that Fujairah Police intensified its traffic patrols to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles as the emirate saw heavy rains.

No accidents or injuries were reported.

12 vehicles damaged

In Ajman, 12 vehicles parked below an under-construction building were damaged after strong winds blew away scaffoldings.

Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kabbi , Director of Al Naiumyah Police station said a total of 12 cars damaged after scaffoldings collapsed from the building.

The incident occurred in Al Nuaimyah area and Ajman Road .

According to the officer, five cars were totally wrecked, while seven others sustained minor damage.