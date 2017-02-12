Emirati hiker injured after falling off mountain in Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirati hiker injured after falling off mountain in Oman

Victim airlifted to hospital by Royal Oman Air Force

Image Credit: Courtesy: Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance
A helicopter-borne rescue team of Royal Oman Air Force airlifting the victim from the mountain in Khasab province.
Gulf News
 

Muscat: An Emirati hiker sustained severe injuries after falling off a mountain in Khasab province on Thursday evening, Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said on Sunday.

A helicopter-borne rescue team of Royal Oman Air Force airlifted the victim following a call for help from a fellow hiker.

The man is admitted to Khasab Hospital. The victim is in stable health condition, an official at Khasab Hospital told Gulf News on Sunday.

An official at the PACDA said that hikers should follow safety guidance to avoid such incidents.

Last March, an Emirati hiker fell off Wadi Daba mountain in Saa area of Buraimi province and sustained severe injuries.

Last September, a British national of Pakistani origin died from heat exposure and dehydration while hiking on an Omani mountainside along the UAE border.

UAE resident Bushra Farooqui succumbed to the elements after she inexplicably broke away from her 12-member hiking party and could not be located by Omani search and rescue parties.

Last October, A European woman fell to her death from a height at Jebel Wadi Shab in Sur province.

There were seven incidents of hikers falling off mountains nationwide, according to the official.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

2.3m people download Dubai Police app
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone