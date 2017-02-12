Emirati hiker injured after falling off mountain in Oman
Muscat: An Emirati hiker sustained severe injuries after falling off a mountain in Khasab province on Thursday evening, Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said on Sunday.
A helicopter-borne rescue team of Royal Oman Air Force airlifted the victim following a call for help from a fellow hiker.
The man is admitted to Khasab Hospital. The victim is in stable health condition, an official at Khasab Hospital told Gulf News on Sunday.
An official at the PACDA said that hikers should follow safety guidance to avoid such incidents.
Last March, an Emirati hiker fell off Wadi Daba mountain in Saa area of Buraimi province and sustained severe injuries.
Last September, a British national of Pakistani origin died from heat exposure and dehydration while hiking on an Omani mountainside along the UAE border.
UAE resident Bushra Farooqui succumbed to the elements after she inexplicably broke away from her 12-member hiking party and could not be located by Omani search and rescue parties.
Last October, A European woman fell to her death from a height at Jebel Wadi Shab in Sur province.
There were seven incidents of hikers falling off mountains nationwide, according to the official.