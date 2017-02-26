Emirati dies in a RAK traffic accident
Ras Al Khaimah
An Emirati driver was killed when his vehicle overturned several times in Ras Al Khaimah. According to Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, director of Central Operations at RAK police, the 18-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and it went off the road and flipped-over.
“We received the emergency call at 3am on Sunday about a serious traffic accident. The driver died after suffering serious injuries. We offer our condolences to his family,” Brigadier Al Humaidi said.
Ambulance and emergency team rushed to the scene and took the driver to hospital. The accident file was referred to specialised authority to complete the investigation.
Police didn’t say what the reason was behind the accident but Brigadier Al Humaidi asked drivers to follow traffic instructions and not be distracted by other matters.
“Drivers shouldn’t exceed speed limit and be distracted and focus on the roads while driving,” he added.