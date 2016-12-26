Emirates Red Crescent distributes school bags in Lahij
Lahij: Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Monday completed the school bag distribution project in Lahij governorate in Yemen.
The programme was part of the authority’s plan to distribute school requirements in Aden, Abyan, Lahij and Dhale governorates and in light of its humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the population and supporting the educational process in Yemen.
The voluntary team from the ERC distributed 300 school bags in Al Shaheed Jandour and Omar Bin Abdul Aziz schools.
The team in a statement also said that the UAE’s philanthropic organisation was always keen on giving attention to education and meeting needs of the students in Aden and the neighbouring governorates. It also noted that a number of students need school uniforms, stressing the ERC will spare no effort to meet the needs of Yemeni students.