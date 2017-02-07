Elderly Lebanese couple killed in run-over accident
Sharjah: An Arab couple who came to the UAE on a visit visa died after they were run over by a speeding car in Al Buhairah area, an official told Gulf News on Tuesday.
The couple was from Lebanon and both were 78 years’ old.
Police patrols and paramedics who arrived on the scene found the couple lying on the ground on Saturday. The husband, identified as M.T., had died on the spot, his wife, identified as B.A.L., was taken to Al Qasimi Hospital where she died on Monday, the official said
Meanwhile, the motorist who caused the accident has been taken into custody for questioning.
Police urged all community members to cross the road from designated areas to to avoid such tragic accidents and protect one’s life.
Last month, two Asian men died in separate run-over accidents in Sharjah. The first accident took place in Al Majaz area on January 2. A man, who did not carry any identification document, was crossing the road from an undesignated area and was run over.
The second accident occurred on January 4 when a man was crossing Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road from an undesignated area.