Dubai Police live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Police officer watching live camera feed dispatches ambulance to save heart attack victim

A screen shot of a Dubai Police live footage shows an Emirati man clutching his chest
Image Credit: Dubai Police
A screen shot of a Dubai Police live footage shows an Emirati man clutching his chest.
02
 

Dubai: A police officer watching live camera feed of a Dubai road sent paramedics to the scene of an apparent heart attack, ultimately saving the victims life, a new video posted by Dubai Police on Monday suggests.

A middle-aged Emirati man may very well owe his life to the alert Dubai Police officer who watched the victim from the police command and control room and immediately dispatched the police patrol and an ambulance to the scene.

In the online video posted by Dubai Police to YouTube on Monday, Road surveillance camera footage recounted how the Emirati heart attack victim was clutching his chest while standing by the roadside near the police camera, which captured the incident live.

Moments later, the victim is seen sitting on the pavement and a police officer talking to him before the paramedics arrived to the scene.

The video which went viral, was viewed by thousands of people Youtube and shared on Twitter.

In a tweet by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security, said the man did not know that he was suffering a heart attack and did not call the emergency room on 999.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “A police officer from the operations room noticed the man clutching his chest and felt that the man could be suffering a heart-attack, so he called the police and the ambulance and the man was saved.”

Expand

Comments

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Latest Comment

Kudos to the Dubai Police team for their efforts and the alert officerwho paid great attention and ultimately saved a man's life!

Aimenkhan

28 December 2016 14:48jump to comments

Also In Emergencies

Filipino man falls 14 floors to death in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan