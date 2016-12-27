Dubai Police live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

A screen shot of a Dubai Police live footage shows an Emirati man clutching his chest.

Dubai: A police officer watching live camera feed of a Dubai road sent paramedics to the scene of an apparent heart attack, ultimately saving the victims life, a new video posted by Dubai Police on Monday suggests.

A middle-aged Emirati man may very well owe his life to the alert Dubai Police officer who watched the victim from the police command and control room and immediately dispatched the police patrol and an ambulance to the scene.

In the online video posted by Dubai Police to YouTube on Monday, Road surveillance camera footage recounted how the Emirati heart attack victim was clutching his chest while standing by the roadside near the police camera, which captured the incident live.

Moments later, the victim is seen sitting on the pavement and a police officer talking to him before the paramedics arrived to the scene.

The video which went viral, was viewed by thousands of people Youtube and shared on Twitter.

In a tweet by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security, said the man did not know that he was suffering a heart attack and did not call the emergency room on 999.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “A police officer from the operations room noticed the man clutching his chest and felt that the man could be suffering a heart-attack, so he called the police and the ambulance and the man was saved.”