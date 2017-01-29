Dubai Police helps mother get milk for daughters

Dubai: Dubai Police helped a mother who called 999, asking to provide milk and food for her daughters, as she could not afford to feed them.

The woman, who had been living in a small flat in Dubai, told police as her husband is unemployed she cannot buy milk for her two little daughters.

Brigadier Kamil Butti Al Suwaidi, director-general of the department of operation affairs, said: “We rushed to her flat and provided the family with basic needs like milk and food and contacted Human Resource and Emiratisation Ministry to give them a monthly allowance. The ministry also put the husband’s name in the emergency list for job seekers,”

Dubai police received more than 2.7 million emergency calls last year and the respond indicator reached 98 per cent, “We answer the emergency call within 3 seconds and police patrol can now reach an accident area within 12 minutes compared to 15 minutes in 2015.”

He said the command room recorded 1,170,000 traffic accidents last year and most of them were minor accidents.

The Dubai Police non-emergency number 901, received 160,000 calls last year compared to 135,000 in 2015.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi, said that 814 people used the SOS (Save Our Souls) programme on Dubai Police smart application.

Dubai Police urged the public to dial 999 for emergency cases only, and use 901 for non-emergency calls.