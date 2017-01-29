Dubai Police helps mother get milk for daughters

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police helps mother get milk for daughters

Police emergency number 999 received 2,786,874 calls last year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police helped a mother who called 999, asking to provide milk and food for her daughters, as she could not afford to feed them.

The woman, who had been living in a small flat in Dubai, told police as her husband is unemployed she cannot buy milk for her two little daughters.

Brigadier Kamil Butti Al Suwaidi, director-general of the department of operation affairs, said: “We rushed to her flat and provided the family with basic needs like milk and food and contacted Human Resource and Emiratisation Ministry to give them a monthly allowance. The ministry also put the husband’s name in the emergency list for job seekers,”

Dubai police received more than 2.7 million emergency calls last year and the respond indicator reached 98 per cent, “We answer the emergency call within 3 seconds and police patrol can now reach an accident area within 12 minutes compared to 15 minutes in 2015.”

He said the command room recorded 1,170,000 traffic accidents last year and most of them were minor accidents.

The Dubai Police non-emergency number 901, received 160,000 calls last year compared to 135,000 in 2015.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi, said that 814 people used the SOS (Save Our Souls) programme on Dubai Police smart application.

Dubai Police urged the public to dial 999 for emergency cases only, and use 901 for non-emergency calls.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

One killed, two hurt in head-on collision
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis