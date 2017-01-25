Boy killed after iron gate falls on him in Al Barsha
Dubai: A five-year-old Emirati boy was killed after the front gate of a neighbour’s house fell on him while he was playing with other children in Dubai, police said.
The incident happened at a villa in Al Barsha area on Saturday.
Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the iron gate fell on the little boy causing severe injuries on his head.
Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said: “It was a tragic accident. He was playing with four other children who were clinging to the gate, which works by remote control. The gate was unable to hold the weight of the children and it fell on the child.”
The boy and the other children were playing with the gate of his neighbour when the accident happened. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries.
Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said police forensic engineering officials and Dubai Municipality’s safety experts checked the gate to understand the reason behind the accident. “The children kept shaking the heavy gate and the screws which held the gate to the wall came off.”
Maj-Gen Al Mansouri urged the public to carry out regular maintenance on such gates. “These heavy iron doors need to be regularly checked because bad weather and humidity reduce the lifespan of such gates,” he said.