Boy, 5, crushed to death by mum’s car

Mother, unaware of the lurking danger, runs over son in RAK

Image Credit: Supplied
The five-year-old boy crushed to death by the car driven by his mother.
02
 

Ras Al Khaimah: A five -year-old Emirati boy was crushed to death after he was accidentally run over by a car driven by his mother, Ras Al Khaimah Police revealed late on Friday.

The accident happened on Friday at the family house in Shamal district of Ras Al Khaimah. The boy, identified as M.A.R., was rushed to Saqr hospital where he pronounced dead due to  his injuries.

The boy suffered severe injuries including fractures in his skull and spine.

Colonel Arif Al Kaz, Director of Al Mamoura Police station, said that they received a call around 7.45pm about the incident.

Police investigations revealed that the boy’s mother was about to leave the house when the incident occurred.

Unaware of the child’s presence, the mother started the engine and drove away. Having realized, however, about the horrible incident, she immediately took her son to Saqr hospital but the child already was dead.

Ras Al Khaimah Police is investigating the incident.

Col. Al Kaz urged parent to inspect the area around their vehicles before leaving the house and make sure that their children are inside the house. He also urged parents to install sensors in their vehicles to avoid such tragic accidents.

Comments

Latest Comment

Shocking and tragic. run-over accidents by relatives reversing withoutlooking and children dying while left in cars during the hot summer daysare the horrible recurring accidents here...

zaksab

24 December 2016 15:55jump to comments

