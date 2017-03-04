Mobile
Boat of Emirati fisherman comes under attack attack by marine patrols

At least one bullet hit the cockpit, where the captain was sitting

Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati fisherman and his crew narrowly escaped death when an unidentified marine patrol attacked his fishing boat in the Arabian Gulf on Friday night.

The group, comprising Emirati Salem Abdullah Al Tuniji and his Asian crewmen, came under attack when his boat was in UAE territorial waters.

Al Tuniji said he did not trespass into Iranian waters.

The marine patrol chased Al Tuniji’s fishing boat and fired several rounds at the boat, causing six holes in the vessel and causing water to enter it. At least one bullet hit the cockpit, where the captain was sitting.

The Emirati fisherman started his fishing trip from Al Rams port on Friday and travelled 40km from Ras Al Khaimah.

All of a sudden, unidentified marine patrols sailed in their direction and the fishermen on board left their location quickly to avoid any confrontation with the patrols, he said.

But the vessels chased them and began shooting at the boat.

Khalifa Al Muhairi, chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Fishermen Cooperative Society, said he contacted Al Tuniji on Saturday to ensure his safety and the safety of his crew members. He said all of them fine and no one were harmed in the attack .

Al Muhairi said he has informed the authorities about the attack.

