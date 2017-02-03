Abu Dhabi Police gets 4,000 calls in one day
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police’s central operation room received 4,000 calls on Friday from motorists in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region.
Several trees and street sign boards fell on the roads from the intensity of the strong winds, but were later removed and the roads were cleared.
However, no major traffic accidents were reported during the bad weather conditions, the police said.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to be extremely cautious on the roads, leave safe distance between vehicles and abide to speed limits on external roads and highways.