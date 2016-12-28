4,000 security personnel deployed for New Year celebrations

Thousands of trained security and emergency staff will ensure safe and smooth New Year’s eve festivities across Dubai.In an expanded array of fireworks from 160 separate fireworks locations, government officials said on Wednesday that they are expecting upwards of two million revellers at Downtown Dubai celebrations alone.Increased interest across all venues along the band of fireworks displays on Dubai coastline has prompted of Dubai’s Events Security Committee to assign 4,000 personnel to the festivities.

Due to an expanded line-up of fireworks from 160 separate locations across Dubai, at least two million revellers are expected in various locations in Dubai, said government officials on Wednesday. According to the Dubai Media Office, more than 650,000 people are expected to attend the New Year's Eve party near Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.

The increased interest across all venues along the band of fireworks displays along the Dubai coastline has prompted Dubai’s Events Security Committee to assign 4,000 personnel to the festivities.

These staff include police, Civil Defence officers, RTA employees, ambulance services, and volunteers.

Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, deputy head of the Event Security Committee and deputy director of the Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, said there will be 26 emergency tents positioned downtown to offer the public a wide range of services.

“The tents will offer services from first-aid to lost and found. The services will also help lost kids and provide answers to people’s queries,” he said. Brochures with safety guidelines will be distributed by police, he added.

Brigadier Al Merri announced that there will be 160 locations from where the fireworks will be set off, from Burj Khalifa to Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Canal. “Fireworks will take place at 160 locations, of which 23 will be Downtown. To make sure everybody enjoys New Year’s Eve, we urge people to follow instructions and signboards.”

He added that at least six areas will witness huge crowds for the fireworks across Downtown — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, next to Address Hotel, Souq Al Bahar area, Al Jazeera Park area and Al Burj Plaza. Easy entry and exit points to the areas have been studied and provided, including exits in case of a fire.

“The committee has decided to have three dedicated paths around the downtown area for those who are coming from the metro stations and trying to reach Burj Khalifa area. The path from Burj Khalifa Metro station, which will close by 10pm, will be divided into two, one for families which will take them to Al Jazeera Park and near the Burj View and one for bachelors which leads them to South Ridges.”

The second and third paths are also divided into two each, one for families and the other for bachelors, from either the Financial Centre or the Business Bay Metro stations. “These paths will lead people to areas where they can watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks.”

The public has been advised to reach the areas well in time and not to rush out as soon as the festivities are over to ensure safety for everyone. More than 20 screens on the Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard will display instructions.

“Those who have reservations at hotels and restaurants near the Burj Khalifa area should present their access cards to Dubai Police so they can easily access the area. These cards should have been provided to them from the places where they have reservations. However, they still have to be there before 6pm,” said Brig Al Merri.

The committee said there will be 4,200 security cameras overseeing areas of the festivities and 70 traffic patrols around the Downtown area.

Ambulance

Khalifa Bin Darri, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said there will be 774 paramedics across the city ready for any medical emergencies and 159 emergency vehicles, including bikes, bicycles, ambulances and three mobile hospitals.

“The pressure is even bigger on us this year as the areas we are covering have expanded; 91 of our ambulatory points will be activated all around Dubai, particularly in vital areas and internal and external roads. To ensure fast response to any emergency, we have over 1,000 paramedics on standby and two mobile hospitals to be positioned in downtown. The third will be outside the area.”

Most emergency cases last year were related to people experiencing high blood pressure, fainting spells, low blood sugar and shortness of breath.

Civil Defense

Colonel Rashid Al Falasi of the Dubai Civil Defence mentioned that they have taken extra measures this year to ensure the festivities end smoothly.

“There will be 70 firefighting trucks positioned across several areas. More than 300 firefighters will be on duty and 600 others on standby at various Civil Defence stations.”

Fireworks

Providing more details on the fireworks preparations, Ahmad Al Falasi, executive director at Emaar, revealed that fireworks across the city will last for eight minutes and the Burj Khalifa fireworks this year have a new twist.

“The Dubai Water Canal fireworks and Burj Khalifa fireworks will be accompanied with music and the theme is based on the traditions of the country,” he said.

Another Emaar representative said last year saw 1.6 million revellers in the area around downtown. This year, the number is expected to increase to two million, since the fireworks have been extended to the Dubai Water Canal.

Advice

Colonel Mohammad Al Bastaki, Director of transport security at Dubai Police, advises the public on the following:

Use public transport — it’s only a 1km walk from the metro stations beside Burj Khalifa to Downtown Dubai.

Try to reach the festivity venue before 6pm.

Follow police’s guidelines for your safety and the safety of others.

Do not push when in a crowd to prevent a stampede.

Be patient when exiting the area once the festivities are over.

Cross highways only from designated areas.

Make sure to carry your Emirates ID at all times.

Report any suspicious activity to the emergency line 999 or to a police officer.

Do not carry big luggage with you.

Call non-emergency number 901 for any enquiries.

Call the ambulance only in case of emergency.

Motorists should give way to all emergency vehicles.

Additional information on fireworks:

160 locations for fireworks — 137 outside Downtown and 23 inside Downtown.

The fireworks will pass through Business Bay, Dubai Water Canal, next to Al Khail, Al Jaddaf area up to the Dubai Creek Harbour. The Downtown locations include: Burj Khalifa, Address Hotel, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and various Downtown buildings.

People can watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the following locations: Dubai Mall fountain, Al Jazeera park, Souq Al Bahar, Burj Plaza, South Ridges buildings, Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard.